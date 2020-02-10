Coronavirus infections continue to increase overseas

BANGKOK – The number of those killed by coronavirus has reached 724, 722 of whom were reported in China while one reportedly died in Hong Kong and one other in the Philippines.





Those killed by the virus in China include one American and one Japanese, both being in their 60s.

The number of people confirmed to be infected with coronavirus worldwide is now 34,967. Of those, 89 have been reported in Japan, the highest number outside China. A total of 28 countries have people reportedly infected with coronavirus.

2,411 people worldwide have been treated and have fully recovered.

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO) raised concerns over a lack of medical equipment for use to prevent coronavirus outbreaks, such as rubber gloves, respiratory equipment, protective suits, infection test equipment and face masks. The WHO held a meeting on the issue in Geneva, Switzerland, and called on purveyors of such medical supplies to address the short supply situation immediately.

In Singapore, medical supplies for use in dealing with coronavirus infections have run short and department stores and supermarkets have sold out amidst public fears of a human-to-human pandemic, while authorities have raised the alert situation to almost the maximum level.