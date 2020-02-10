DRRAA aims to alleviate drought, smog problems in all areas

BANGKOK – Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation’s (DRRAA) Director General Surasee Kittimonthon said that due to the drought situation and the severe problems of dust and haze, the government has ordered the DRRAA to review the annual royal rainmaking action plan to alleviate problems for people in all regions.





The DRRAA will commence its annual rainmaking operations earlier this year from February 17, 2020, to help mitigate the drought disaster. The department has been reviewing its operational plans prior to the actual mission to ensure maximum effectiveness.

The DRRAA has also cooperated with the Royal Irrigation Department to carry out royal rainmaking operations to fill reservoirs in the eastern region due to favorable weather conditions. They include Dok Krai Reservoir and Nong Pla Lai Reservoir in Rayong and Bang Phra Reservoir in Chonburi.