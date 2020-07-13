Coronavirus cases continue to rise around the world, USA reaches 3.35 million

Global COVID-19 infections are still rising and have almost reached 13 million. Daily infection numbers are also larger than previously.

The total number of infections in 213 countries and territories is now over 12.8 million as a result of larger numbers of daily infections. Countries with the most infections are, first, the USA with 3,350,000 confirmed cases. Second, Brazil with 1,840,000 confirmed cases. Third, India, which has found 27,114 new infections within 24 hours making its total infections hit 850,000 cases. And fourth, Russia, where there have been 6,611 new infections in 24 hours bringing its total number to 720,000 cases.







Meanwhile, global deaths hit 567,649, while recovered patients now number 7,478,196

It’s even worse when the situation in many countries especially the USA, keeps setting new records. There are at least 33 states in the USA that have been identifying more confirmed cases each day than in the previous week. Experts say the USA is still only in the first phase of the outbreak. In the meantime, India had to issue another lockdown in many states except for major cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai after the country eased the first lockdown in June.

Meanwhile, Thailand has recently found one more case – an office employee aged 39 who returned from Japan on the 30th June and is now in state quarantine. He did not exhibit any symptoms but the test showed him positive on the 10th of July. This brought the total number of infections in Thailand to the present 3,217 confirmed cases.(NNT)











