Containment of wildfires ahead of haze season in Chiang Mai and northern region

Rampant wildfires in Chiang Mai’s Sansai district are causing air quality in the Northern Province to deteriorate rapidly. In response, the prime minister has ordered various agencies to contain the blazes and take legal action against people who start fires illegally.







Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has received reports about the wildfire situation. Relevant agencies are now working with military units to keep the flames from engulfing larger areas. Local administrative organizations have meanwhile been told to assign people to lookout duties in order to track the fires. These lookouts will also monitor for locals attempting to start fires as part of attempts to clear plantation areas or forage for items.



Thanakorn said haze in the North is at its peak this time of year and lasts until April. The main causes are people setting fires to forests and burning stubbles on farmlands. The prime minister has reiterated his call for local agencies to prepare for the impending haze and to strictly enforce the law. Efforts will also be made to raise awareness of the problem and foster a sense of social responsibility. Relevant agencies will use various channels to promote a reduction of burning activities in agriculture areas.

The government spokesperson further noted that efforts will be made to identify and prosecute offenders who illegally start fires.(NNT)

































