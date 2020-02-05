Construction works halted to reduce dust in capital

BANGKOK – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has asked cooperation from contractors and operators of construction projects to suspend construction works for three days in Bangkok to curb the dust problem.





The move came after the PM2.5 had risen to unhealthy levels in most parts of the capital for several days.

Electric train projects across the city were also ordered to stop construction until Thursday.

Contractors were asked to spray water at construction sites and from the tops of buildings to reduce fine dust pollution.

Although construction is not the major contributor of PM 2.5 directly, other related activities could cause ultra-fine dust indirectly such as transportation of construction materials, use of diesel-power machines.