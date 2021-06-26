Construction camps locked down for 30 days in Greater Bangkok and 4 provinces

The Thai government has decided to close off infectious and high-risk areas, including construction worker housing, in Greater Bangkok and in four southern border provinces, for 30 days from Monday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said, after a meeting of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday, that the Department of Disease Control’s (DDC) proposal was discussed with medical experts, with all aspects of the COVID-19 situation being taken into account.







He said the measures are intended to deal with the main sources of COVID-19 clusters over the past several weeks. Under the measures to be imposed in Bangkok, its surrounding provinces and in Pattani, Yala, Songkhla and Narathiwat, construction worker camps will be closed for a month, and the Labor Ministry will compensate jobless workers during that period.



The prime minister said a measure to restrict travel will be imposed, but it will not be a complete ban, adding that the emergency decree also provides for measures to curb the movement of people in outbreak areas and restrict interprovincial travel. The CCSA will release the details of the measures over the weekend and they will take effect next week. (NNT)































