Fishing boats halt operations in Songkhla as green oil prices nearly double

SONGKHLA, Thailand – Fishing operators in Songkhla are suspending operations as green oil prices surge to unbearable levels, threatening domestic seafood supplies. Songkhla Fisheries Association President Suradej Nil-ubol reported that many members will not return to sea after current supplies run out, noting that prices nearly doubled from 18–20 baht to 39.39 baht per liter in just two weeks.

The industry is trapped between soaring overheads and stagnant pier prices. Beyond fuel, operators must navigate mandatory crew wages during idleness and competition from cheaper imports. Without intervention, leaders warn of mass layoffs and a sharp spike in consumer prices.

The National Fisheries Association of Thailand is meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn this afternoon to demand urgent relief. The association plans to lobby for a price cap on green oil at 30 baht per liter through the Fuel Fund, alongside a reduction in refining margins and the authorization of direct fuel imports from abroad specifically for the fishing sector.

With over 6,000 vessels consuming millions of liters monthly, the association warns that failing to stabilize energy costs will destabilize the nation’s food supply chain and maritime employment. (TNA)



































