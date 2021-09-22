Conditions of reopening Bangkok highly depend on public safety

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang sets three conditions for the reopening of the capital to welcome tourists, saying they were based on public safety.

According to him, 70% of Bangkok people must first receive at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccines. He expected the targeted vaccine coverage to be achieved by Oct 22. Vaccine recipients would then have to wait 7-14 days for antibody stimulation as required by medical authorities.







The second condition was a decline in new daily COVID-19 cases which were ranging between 2,700 and 2,800 for the time being and the third condition was a decrease in new COVID-19 patients being admitted to hospitals, the Bangkok governor said.



If the three conditions were met, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration would discuss measures for Bangkok reopening with the Public Health Ministry and the Tourism and Sports Ministry and then propose them to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Pol Gen Aswin said. (TNA)







































