Commerce Ministry backs frozen durian exports to stabilize farmer incomes

SONGKHLA, Thailand – The Ministry of Commerce conducted a field visit to Songkhla province on August 16, 2025, to assess southern Thailand’s fruit production, with a focus on durian, one of the country’s most important export crops. Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat, along with senior officials, inspected operations at Chotiwat Hat Yai Cold Storage Plc. in Na Mom district, where large-scale fruit processing and export activities are underway.







The visit coincided with the late harvest season, a period when oversupply often drives down prices. To stabilize the market, the facility has already purchased more than 5,000 tons of durian for freezing and will continue operations until mid-September. This process helps preserve quality, reduce price pressure, and secure more reliable incomes for farmers.

Cold storage and processing were presented as key tools for managing surplus crops. By converting fresh durian into higher-value frozen products, farmers gain stronger price stability while exporters expand opportunities abroad. Alongside these efforts, the Ministry of Commerce is advancing support programs such as the Green Flag Project for affordable inputs and subsidies for fertilizers and pesticides.



Chotiwat Hat Yai Cold Storage, known for frozen seafood and agricultural products, has positioned frozen durian as a leading export item. Serving major markets including China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, the company processes more than 100 tons per day using advanced freezing technology, ensuring quality while creating demand for fruit of varying external appearance but premium edible quality.

This year, the company plans to purchase over 5,000 metric tons of durian directly from farmers at prices ranging from 50 to 110 baht per kilogram. Sourcing will cover major producing areas in Chanthaburi, Uttaradit, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Phatthalung, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and the southern border provinces. All fruit will undergo freezing to international standards before being shipped abroad.



China remains the top buyer, accounting for up to 90 percent of exports, with demand centered on soft, sweet durian varieties. To capture broader markets, the company is also investing in innovation, producing items such as durian ice cream, ready-to-eat snacks, and durian pizza, which has enjoyed massive success in China. (NNT)



































