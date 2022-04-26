‘Coloring the sky, International Kite Festival’ at Grand Canyon, Koh Nang Kham Phatthalung

Watch kites fly in the Grand Canyon at “Coloring the sky, International Kite Festival 2022”

See you at Grand Canyon, Koh Nang Kham Phatthalung between 29 April – 1 May 2022 11 AM – 6 PM with many exclusive activities,

Fancy Kite Show- A show of international and unique Thai kites

– Revolution Kite: A show of quad line stunt kites.

– Stunt Kite: A show of dual line stunt kites performed by fliers with high-speed flying skills.

Thai Kite fighting Show 2022 A battle of unique traditional Chula and Pak Pao kites

Ring Side Kite Tour Exclusive tour that offers kite-flying experience and lessons straight from professional kite fliers

Coloring The Sky Show The Balloon Show that will help brighten up, add colors and joy to the sky

Do it your Kite DIY corner for kite lovers

-Learn how to make and paint your own kite. Easy DIY craft that anyone can do.

Family Fun Kite Open area for families to enjoy kite flying together

Kite View Food Zone Try local dishes and drinks from some of the best restaurants in the province, with spectacular kite shows in the sky.

Thailand Kite Market A market for kite lovers and kite fliers. A huge variety of kites is available on sale.

Interested participants or any inquiry, please contact Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Call Centre 1672, www.thailandfestival.org (TAT)

















































