Chulalongkorn University and Revomed Thailand sign ‘MoU’ on wellness and innovation

Chulalongkorn University and Revomed Thailand Company Limited are collaborating on research and innovation in the health and beauty sectors. The two recently inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cement their partnership in the development of dietary supplements and cosmetics using the expertise of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Bundhit Eua-arpporn, President of Chulalongkorn University, and Wassana Inthasang, CEO of Revomed Thailand. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prof Pornanong Aramwit, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, and Siripong Seesaiprai, Managing Director of Revomend Thailand.







The collaboration is set to span one year and encompass various areas, including research and development, human resource development through research processes, training, and work experience. The partnership also aims to benefit all stakeholders involved in the health and beauty business.

The Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science at Chulalongkorn University has a track record for transferring technology to Revomed Thailand. Notably, they have shared expertise on efficient medicine delivery systems and anthocyanin extraction for the development of dietary supplement products and the cosmetic industry. This exchange has helped highlight the university’s commitment to fostering innovation and contributing to advancements in the wellness and beauty sector. (NNT)























