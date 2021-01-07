Chonburi, Rayong medical personnel to get first vaccine shots

The cabinet acknowledged a plan to procure 63 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for Thai people within this year.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the cabinet was informed of the urgent procurement plan which included a 1.23-billion-baht order for 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Sinovac Biotech Co of China.





An initial lot of 200,000 doses will be delivered in February. They will be distributed to 20,000 medical workers deployed in maximum control zones such as Samut Sakhon, Rayong and Chonburi provinces and 180,000 at-risk people who are vulnerable to infection and complications.

The next lot of 800,000 doses will arrive in March and another of 1 million doses will be delivered in April.

Mr Anucha said Thailand would also accept 26 million doses from AstraZeneca Co by mid-year. Besides, the prime minister approved the acquisition of 35 million more doses for the protection of at least half the Thai population.

Within this year Thailand would have altogether 63 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, he said. (TNA)













