Candle Tribute to Border Hero: General Boonsin immortalized in wax for Buddhist Lent Festival

BANGKOK, Thailand – A renowned sculptor in Nakhon Ratchasima province is creating a large Buddhist lent candle in the likeness of Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of Thailand’s Second Army Region, for an upcoming festival.

The candle, depicting Lt. Gen. Boonsin in military uniform and saluting, is slated to be a highlight at the Phimai sub-district’s annual candle parade festival on July 9-10. Lt. Gen. Boonsin, widely known as “Big Goong,” has recently gained significant public attention due to his role in border issues with Cambodia.







The sculptor stated that the inspiration for the piece came from observing Lt. Gen. Boonsin’s efforts in defending national sovereignty. The artwork is intended as a show of support for the general’s dedication to protecting the country.

Candle sculptors across Thailand are currently rushing to complete their elaborate creations for various annual Buddhist lent candle festivals, which are a major cultural attraction. (TNA)



































