Chiang Rai to reopen its border checkpoints with Laos on May 18

The governor of the northern province discussed with Lao authorities preparation for the reopening of four border checkpoints with Laos on May 18.

Chiang Rai governor Passakorn Boonyalak and his delegation visited the Bokeo provincial hall in Laos to meet Chomsee Rattanaban, president of the Bokeo People’s Council of Laos to discuss the border reopening following the government’s decision to relax COVID-19 control measures.



In the meeting, authorities of Chiang Rai and Bokeo agreed to reopen four permanent border crossings consisting of the Buck Pier in Chiang Khong, the 4th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, the Ban Sop Ruak border checkpoint and the border checkpoint near the Chiang Saen district office.







Arrivals through the checkpoints who have received three shots of COVID-19 vaccination will not have to show the result of their RT-PCR test for COVID-19. Those who are unvaccinated or inadequately vaccinated must show the negative result of their RT-PCR test within 72 hours before arrival to obtain permission to enter Thailand. (TNA)































