Chiang Mai sees record airport traffic as Lunar New Year draws global crowds

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Daily passenger traffic at Chiang Mai International Airport has hit a post-pandemic record of 36,000 as Lunar New Year celebrations drive a massive influx of international tourists to the northern Thai province.

Official forecasts suggest February festivities will attract over 200,000 tourists, injecting at least 2 billion baht into the local economy. This growth is supported by 180 direct and charter flights arriving this month, including nearly 70 flights from China and Taiwan during the peak festival week.







Tourism officials noted that many Chinese families are opting for extended stays of a week or more to escape overcrowding and extreme cold at home. While Asian markets remain dominant, there is also a significant increase in arrivals from South Korea, Europe, and the Americas.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is now ramping up promotional campaigns with Chinese influencers to maintain momentum. The agency expects Chinese arrivals to reach 7 million by year-end, surpassing its initial target of 6.7 million. (TNA)



































