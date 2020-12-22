Chiang Mai doctors check Gold Star Entertainment

Chiang Mai medical workers checked 75 employees at Gold Star Entertainment for Covid-19, finding no cases and the complex in full compliance with disease-control measures.

A team of 12 doctors and nurses from Chiang Mai Ram Hospital checked temperatures of all the workers and ensured Gold Star had screening stations, hand sanitizer and Thai Chana contract-tracking app QR codes displayed. They also checked that tables were socially distanced.







Hospital spokeswoman Tanya Panyano said doctors are working with Chiang Mai Province to ensure that entertainment establishments, karaoke clubs, restaurants, and other venues in Mae Hia Subdistrict of Suthep District were working hard to prevent the spread of Covid-19.













