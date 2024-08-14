Chiang Mai baht-bus driver faces backlash after evicting passengers for foreign tourists, ends up empty-handed

A local resident, identified as “Pa Sri,” 63, from the Sriprakard area in Wat Ket subdistrict, Mueang District, Chiang Mai, reported a troubling incident involving a Songthaew or baht-bus (red truck taxi) driver at around 11 AM on August 13.

Earlier that morning, at around 9:30 AM, Pa Sri and a friend left their home and flagged down a red Songthaew near the western side of the Nawarat Bridge, intending to go to the Kad Kom Market. The fare was 30 baht each. However, as they were traveling along Kamphaeng Din Road, the driver noticed 4-5 foreign tourists waving for a ride. Without warning, the driver ordered Pa Sri and her friend to get off the vehicle, stating that he no longer wanted their fare. Confused and upset, they complied but questioned why the driver would do such a thing.







“I confronted the driver and took a photo of him. We decided to walk instead. The driver then approached the tourists, but they refused to board after witnessing how he had treated us. When the foreigners didn’t get in, the driver came back and pleaded with us to return to the vehicle. We refused, and he tried to grab my phone to delete the photo I had taken. When he couldn’t, he drove off. I’ve been using Songthaew services for over 10 years and never experienced anything like this. I want to warn others to be cautious of this particular driver,” Pa Sri recounted.

This incident highlights concerns about the behavior of some Songthaew drivers in Chiang Mai, particularly towards local passengers in favor of tourists, which could damage the reputation of local transportation services.















































