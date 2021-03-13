Chiang Mai and Northern provinces population increasingly visiting hospitals from bad air

By Pattaya Mail
0
262
The seasonal air pollution problem in the northern region has greatly affected people with respiratory diseases, like asthma, coronary artery disease and eye infections. Young children, the elderly and pregnant women are especially vulnerable.

More than 255,000 people in Thailand’s Northern provinces have received treatment for nose and eye irritation since the beginning of this year, mainly caused by excessive PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere.

Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Health, said that the seasonal air pollution problem in the northern region has greatly affected people with respiratory diseases, like asthma, coronary artery disease and eye infections. Young children, the elderly and pregnant women are especially vulnerable.



He disclosed that over a quarter of a million people have visited hospitals and clinics in 17 Northern provinces since January 1st, to receive treatment, with most being in the 45-54 age group.

Air quality in Wiang Tai of Pai district in Mae Hong Son province alert.


Most of the northern part of Thailand air quality has become unhealthy since January this year.



Red spots shown by NASA air quality detector are seen scattered throughout the northern region of Thailand.


Chiang Mai ranked top on World AQI Ranking on March 13 morning.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR