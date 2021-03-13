Chiang Mai and Northern provinces population increasingly visiting hospitals from bad air

More than 255,000 people in Thailand’s Northern provinces have received treatment for nose and eye irritation since the beginning of this year, mainly caused by excessive PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere.



Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Health, said that the seasonal air pollution problem in the northern region has greatly affected people with respiratory diseases, like asthma, coronary artery disease and eye infections. Young children, the elderly and pregnant women are especially vulnerable.







He disclosed that over a quarter of a million people have visited hospitals and clinics in 17 Northern provinces since January 1st, to receive treatment, with most being in the 45-54 age group.

























