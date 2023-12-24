‘Charming Chiang Mai Flower Festival’ attracts over 520,000 visitors

The Charming Chiang Mai Flower Festival has recorded over 520,000 visitors since its opening on December 15 as a large number of people gathered to witness the beauty of winter blossoms in full bloom, the musical fountain, light and sound shows and a million-light installation.

The annual event is organized by the Chiang Mai Provincial Administration at the 82nd anniversary Chaloem Phrakiat park behind the Chiang Mai city hall. The event served as a New Year’s gift to bring joy to the people of Chiang Mai and tourists alike, while also stimulating the economy and attracting visitors to the area.







In addition to the musical fountain, there are various light installations in different forms. The decorations included illuminated trees with twinkling lights along branches and trunks, a light tunnel and a tower providing a high vantage point for visitors to enjoy the beauty and take memorable photos.

Due to the high number of tourists, the closing time for the event was extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event is set to continue until January 1 of the next year. (TNA)

















































