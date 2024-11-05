Chaos in Songkhla as mentally ill man sets his own house on fire

SONGKHLA, Thailand – Residents were thrown into panic as they scrambled to remove belongings after a mentally ill man set his own house ablaze in Sa Dao, Songkhla Province, November 5. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the fire did not spread to neighboring homes.



The incident occurred in Soi Ruam Thai 1 in Sa Dao Municipality, where a two-story house caught fire, with flames spreading rapidly from the wooden upper floor to engulf the entire structure. Firefighters from Sa Dao Municipality and the Maikhom Rescue Unit arrived at the scene, taking nearly an hour to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to adjacent row houses. Concerned residents evacuated belongings from nearby homes, fearing the flames might spread.







Authorities identified the cause as arson by the homeowner, Thawatchai, around 40 years old, who reportedly started the fire in a fit of mental distress. He was discovered hiding inside the house when local police and rescue workers managed to detain him and escort him out in a disheveled state. Thawatchai, a psychiatric patient, was taken to Sa Dao Hospital and subsequently transferred to Songkhla Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital for further care. (TNA)













































