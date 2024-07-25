Celine Dion returns to stage for Olympic opening; fans anticipate surprise from Lisa in Paris

PARIS, France – Fans of the renowned diva Celine Dion have reason to celebrate as the singer is set to make a highly anticipated return to the stage. Dion, who has been battling Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS) for the past 17 years, had recently stepped away from performing due to the severity of her symptoms. However, she is now preparing to sing one song in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, scheduled for July 26.









Dion is expected to earn a substantial fee of $2 million USD (approximately 72.3 million THB) for her performance. This appearance marks Dion’s first major performance since her last concert in 2020, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The news has delighted fans who have been eagerly awaiting her return to the spotlight.







Meanwhile, fans of Lisa Manoban, better known as Lisa from the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK, are buzzing with excitement and anticipation. Lisa recently travelled to Paris following her official debut as a House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton, a major sponsor of the Olympic Games in France. Speculation is rife that Lisa might deliver a surprise performance during the opening ceremony, adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

As the Olympic Games approach, the presence of these two global stars in Paris has fans eagerly awaiting what promises to be a spectacular opening ceremony.





































