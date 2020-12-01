Catch weekday group discount on ferry travel to Ko Samui, Ko Tao, and Ko Phangan, South Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Ko Samui Office, together with tourist boat operators, Seatran Ferry and Lomprayah High Speed Ferries, are promoting a weekday group travel discount for those travelling by boat to Ko Samui, Ko Tao, and Ko Phangan from now until 31 December, 2020.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Mrs. Supakan Yodchun, Director of the TAT Ko Samui Office, said, “The promotion is expected to help increase the number of tourists travelling to the three islands by boat on weekdays until the end of the year.”

Groups of four people or more travelling during Sunday to Thursday (except for public holidays) to Ko Samui, Ko Phangan and Ko Tao will be offered a 30 Baht discount per person on a ferry ride and 80 Baht discount each for a catamaran or speedboat journey.

Both Seatran Ferry and Lomprayah High Speed Ferries are certified by the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) standard.

To take advantage of the discount, tourists can either travel overland by train or car to Chumphon or Surat Thani, or fly down from Bangkok to Surat Thani, to take the ferry. To reach Ko Samui from Surat Thani, take the ferry from Don Sak Pier. To reach Ko Tao, take the ferry in Chumphon. There is a direct flight on the Bangkok-Samui route as well as ferry connections between the three islands, on the Samui – Phangan – Tao route or vice versa.

Ko Samui remains Thailand’s most popular inland destination in the Gulf of Thailand. It is unique among Thailand’s islands as a perfect place to relax the mind, calm the soul, and tantalise the taste buds with authentic Thai cuisine. It appeals to all demographics, from long-staying budget travellers to the wealthiest holidaymakers staying in luxurious pool villas.









Ko Phangan retains many of the assets of that has made it a world-renowned tropical paradise from its white sandy beaches and azure waters fringed by coconut palms. It is an idyllic holiday destination for all wannabe nature lovers and explorers looking in search of a chilled vacation.

As for Ko Tao, it remains the dive centre in the Gulf of Thailand with a laid-back vibe. It is also a popular beginner’s destination for those looking to get dive certified and offers ease-of-access to top dive sites around the Chumphon archipelago.

Loading…











