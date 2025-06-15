Dashcam captures car chasing and shooting of ice cream seller in clash over selling spot on Thai road

PRACHINBURI, Thailand – A dispute over selling territory turned violent when a vendor fired shots at a female ice cream seller, seriously injuring her. The conflict reportedly stemmed from dissatisfaction over overlapping sales areas and competition for customers.

Surveillance footage and a resident’s dashcam captured the moment a car chased after the ice cream vendor’s vehicle. At one point, the driver rolled down the window and fired a gun at the woman, causing her to lose control and collide with the attacker’s car and a roadside barrier. The seller fell from her vehicle, while the shooter fled the scene.







The incident occurred at 8:30 PM on June 14 near Kabin Chaloem Ratch Park, Nong Pla Khaeng, Muang Kao Subdistrict, Kabin Buri District. Police and rescue teams responded to reports of a shooting, finding the injured woman, identified as Ms. Patanarin Chawlee-san, 49, with a gunshot wound in her right armpit. She was in critical condition and rushed to Kabin Buri Hospital.

Initial investigations revealed that both parties were ice cream vendors operating in the same area. Witnesses said the two had previously argued over the selling spot. After Ms. Patanarin left on her vehicle, the suspect, Mr. Sommai, 64, reportedly drove his sedan in pursuit, fired the weapon, and then fled.



On Sunday morning, police arrested Mr. Sommai, a resident of Bo Thong Subdistrict. The bronze sedan used in the incident was recovered nearby, showing signs of collision damage.

Mr. Sommai told authorities he acted in anger after being verbally threatened and accused by Ms. Patanarin of encroaching on her selling area. He said he did not intend to kill but only to scare her. He faces charges of carrying a firearm in public and attempted murder. (TNA)

































