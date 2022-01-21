Business Leaders Pioneer AMCHAM 2022 Strategy

Business leaders convened on January 20 at Centara Grand at Central World to set the 2022 strategic goals and direction for the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM Thailand). Attended by AMCHAM’s Board of Governors and Committee and Council Leaders, the Strategy Session was an opportunity for leadership to collaborate on the upcoming year’s government relations and programming of activities.







In 2022, AMCHAM’s event strategy includes new and innovative event formats. AMCHAM will host more than 200 events with half of these events hosted online and free for members, including speaker presentations, networking opportunities, and team building events. AMCHAM will also facilitate more than 50 working group meetings with focus on the following topics: customs and excise updates, tourism, healthcare, aerospace, automotive, sustainability, and general government affairs for members to collaborate on key issues affecting the business community and to prioritize policy recommendations in these fields. Three new working groups were also introduced in 2022- Creative Economy, Education, and Manufacturing to expand member collaboration and impact in these industries.



AMCHAM will organize 20 AMCHAM Business Today video conferences and 11 Insight Exchanges for members to connect online with their peers. The AMCHAM Business Today meetings will continue to keep members informed on latest news and cabinet resolutions and provide a platform to exchange information and resources on how businesses navigate through the challenges and opportunities in 2022. The AMCHAM Insight Exchange will allow members to build business connections, brainstorm solutions, and identify new business opportunities.







The AMCHAM CSR Excellence Awards will be held towards the end of the year to award more than 100 member companies a certificate of excellence for their CSR activities. The CSR Committee will meet throughout the year to share these best practices with the entire membership. In addition, members can participate in fundraising events such as Trivia Nights, Gala Dinners, and two golf tournaments to support the AMCHAM Thailand Foundation’s (ATF) 2022 goal to provide scholarships to 75 deserving Thai university students. The Young Professional events and the AMCHAM Academy for rising leaders will provide opportunities to young professionals to develop a personal network and grow professionally. The AMCHAM Women Committee will deliver programs on empowering women leaders with inspiring events, such as the Women on Board discussion series. They will focus on capacity building with an aim to influence gender equality.







The Government Affairs Strategy for 2022 will continue to prioritize some of the Ten for Thailand initiatives from previous years to improve ease of doing business in the Kingdom. AMCHAM will offer members virtual and in person opportunities to meet the Royal Thai Government and to hear their priorities directly. AMCHAM also has a strategic aim to leverage Thailand’s host year of the APEC conference and the USA’s potential to host the meetings in 2023 by having members actively engaged in meetings and conferences throughout the year.





AMCHAM Board of Governors include AMCHAM President Jeff Nygaard of Seagate Technology; AMCHAM Vice President Ornkanya Pibuldham of Bank of America; AMCHAM Vice President Tibor Pandi of Citibank, AMCHAM Vice President Charles Blocker of IC Partners; AMCHAM Vice President Arpaporn Samabhandhu of Johnson & Johnson; AMCHAM Treasurer Aileen Chew of Mastercard; AMCHAM Secretary Eliot Delunas of Nitro Labs; Board Governors Viboon Kromadit of Amata Corporation; Nara Decharin of Baxter Healthcare; Jeff Lehrmann of Chevron Thailand; Rachel Davidson of Hilton & DoubleTree Sukhumvit; Deborah Seifert of Pfizer; Kaveepan Eiamsakulrat of The KE Group; Noah Shepherd of Stanley Black & Decker; and John Evans of Tractus Asia; Committee and Council Co-Chairs are 82 business leaders from companies such as Agoda, Amazon, Facebook, Netflix, Ford Motor Company, International School Bangkok, Minor International, WHA Industrial Development, Western Digital, Aetna, Dow and Borgwarner.

About AMCHAM

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit organization. With over 2,600 members representing over 600 American, Thai, and other international companies, AMCHAM is the leading international business association in Thailand. Member companies have cumulatively invested over U.S. $50 billion in Thailand and provide more than 200,000 local jobs.

If you would like to learn more about AMCHAM, please visit: www.amthamthailand.com or contact Varsha Wadhwani, AMCHAM Communications Officer, at e-mail [email protected]



























