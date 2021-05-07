British ambassador praises Thailand for effective distribution of vaccines

Thailand and the United Kingdom confirmed cooperation on COVID-19 control and investment at bilateral and multilateral levels.

Both countries expressed the stance during a meeting of Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Brian John Davidson, outgoing British ambassador to Thailand.







They exchanged useful views on mutual economic opportunities, especially those to rehabilitate economies after the COVID-19 crisis.

On the occasion, Thailand expressed its hope that signed memorandums of understanding on the formation of a joint committee on economic affairs and commerce and other mechanisms will soon lead to a bilateral free trade agreement.







The outgoing ambassador praised Thailand for its policy to provide everyone with equal access to COVID-19 vaccines. He said the British government had confidence in the vaccine of AstraZeneca. Thailand through Siam Bioscience was the first and only country in Southeast Asia to receive its vaccine production technology and be the hub for the production and distribution of AstraZeneca’s vaccine. (TNA)









