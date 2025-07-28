Breaking: Thailand and Cambodia Agree to Unconditional Ceasefire at Midnight — Military Talks to Follow

BANGKOK, Thailand – A breakthrough has been reported in negotiations held in Malaysia to resolve the Thai–Cambodian border conflict. The talks took place between Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, with Malaysian Prime Minister and current ASEAN Chair Anwar Ibrahim serving as mediator.

Initial reports confirm that both sides have agreed to an unconditional ceasefire starting at midnight tonight (July 28). Following the ceasefire, military delegations from both countries will meet tomorrow to discuss operational details and ensure implementation.




































