Brave shop owner fights off thief to recover stolen cable

LAMPANG, Thailand – A courageous shop owner in Lampang successfully recovered an 8,000-baht coil of electrical cable stolen by a thief, without sustaining any injuries, despite the suspect attempting to fight back with a cutter.



CCTV footage shows the incident at an electrical appliances and construction materials store in Lampang municipality, which has been operating for over 16 years. The thief rode a motorcycle to the store, grabbed a large coil of cable, and tried to escape. The 53-year-old owner jumped on the thief's bike, causing it to fall, and chased the suspect to retrieve the cable.





Before fleeing, the thief attempted to stab the owner with a cutter, which fell to the ground. Seeing the situation turn against him, the suspect rode off toward the Northern Development Bridge. Authorities describe the suspect as a 30–40-year-old wearing a backpack and face-covering cloth on a red Honda motorcycle. Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities. (TNA)




































