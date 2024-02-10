MUNG MEE BOAT TRIP: A Boat Trip to Worship at Three Temples and Two Shrines to welcome the Year of the Dragon!
ITINERARY:
Wat Prayoon
Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn)
Tha Maharaj (Lunch at your own expense)
Chee Chin Khor Temple
Rong Kuak Shrine
Wat Yannawa
TRIP DETAILS:
* Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024
* Time: 9:30 AM
* Departure Point: Sathorn Pier (connected to BTS Saphan Taksin)
* Ticket Price: 599 Baht/person (Special discount from TAT Bangkok)
* Price includes: Boat fee, drinking water, tour guide, and travel insurance.
* Price excludes: Entrance fee for foreigners at Wat Arun.
Book your seat now!
Line ID: @916wccvg
Link: https://shop.line.me/@916wccvg/product/100581861 (TAT)