MUNG MEE BOAT TRIP: A Boat Trip to Worship at Three Temples and Two Shrines to welcome the Year of the Dragon!

ITINERARY:

Wat Prayoon

Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn)

Tha Maharaj (Lunch at your own expense)

Chee Chin Khor Temple

Rong Kuak Shrine

Wat Yannawa







TRIP DETAILS:

* Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

* Time: 9:30 AM

* Departure Point: Sathorn Pier (connected to BTS Saphan Taksin)

* Ticket Price: 599 Baht/person (Special discount from TAT Bangkok)

* Price includes: Boat fee, drinking water, tour guide, and travel insurance.

* Price excludes: Entrance fee for foreigners at Wat Arun.

Book your seat now!

Line ID: @916wccvg

Link: https://shop.line.me/@916wccvg/product/100581861 (TAT)































