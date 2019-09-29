‘Billy’ murder case sees 70% progress

Bangkok – The investigation into the murder of Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen, leader of the Karen people at Pong Luek-Bang Kloi village, has progressed by more than 70 percent say police. Authorities are examining the bone found inside an oil drum under the suspension bridge at Kaeng Krachan National Park and it is expected to take two weeks before the results of scientific tests are known.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kornrawach Panpraphakorn, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) says his department hopes to finish the investigation by December 3 but it needs to proceed with caution and thoroughness.

At this time there are 5-6 working groups searching for Porlajee’s lost belongings including a motorcycle, a camera and a backpack, while also interrogating witnesses and collecting information in areas under investigation.

Twenty bone fragments were found at the crime scene but only eight of them have been examined. The process takes longer than tissue examination.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) will submit its documents on the investigation into the operations of park officials, related to negligence under Section 157, to the DSI in two weeks.