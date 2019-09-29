ACS caregivers trained in rehabilitation management

Caregivers tasked with attending to heart attack victims received training in the latest rehabilitation management techniques Sept. 25, at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.

The workshop, titled “ACS Trust Train Team”, was presented by Dr. Manoon Samrantin M.D., cardiologist and director of the BHP Heart Center, and Hospital Director Dr. Seeharach Lohachitranontm M.D.

The training consisted of lectures by prominent doctors and nurses, followed by afternoon group sessions teaching “EKG Quiz & Time log” by Dr. Prinya Chomsang M.D., and the “Role of Medication & Rehabilitation Management in ACS” by Dr. Wilairat Manowan M.D.

An activity session further broke the attendants into smaller groups to learn about 1. Care giving to patients, 2. Nutrition – eating correctly and properly, 3. Working out correctly and properly with heart disease patients, 4. How to read an electrocardiogram result, 5. Physical therapy, and 6. Correctly using medicine with patients.