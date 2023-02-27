Bhumjaithai Party to resubmit cannabis and hemp bill after election

The Bhumjaithai Party has vowed to continue pushing for the passage of a cannabis and hemp bill in the next session of the House of Representatives after the general election.

Supachai Jaisamut, a Bhumjaithai list MP and House committee chairman vetting the draft law, stated that his party would resubmit the bill when the House convenes later this year after the general election. He also asked people to vote for his party if they did not want cannabis to be reinstated as a narcotic drug.







The statement comes after the adjournment of the meeting on the second reading of the draft law on Wednesday. The House meeting ended on February 23, meaning the cannabis and hemp measure will not be passed before the term ends.

While Bhumjaithai Party successfully removed cannabis from the Type 5 narcotic drug list for medical and research purposes, the party has faced resistance in its efforts to enact measures to regulate the drug’s recreational use. Many opposing parties have expressed concerns about the potential threat to society, particularly young people, from the increased use of cannabis.







The legalization of cannabis is expected to be a key campaign subject as Thailand’s election season gets underway. The Pheu Thai Party said that it only supports the use of cannabis for medical purposes. Meanwhile, the Democrat Party has vowed to address the lack of proper legislation on cannabis after the general election. (NNT)



























