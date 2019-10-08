Barrier repairs ordered at Haew Narok Waterfall to prevent wildlife losses

After an incident where 6 wild elephants fell into Haew Narok Waterfall in Nakhon Nayok, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment has ordered urgent repairs to barriers around the waterfall to prevent similar losses in the future.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Warawut Silpa-archa revealed he has ordered the chief of Khao Yai National Park to reinforce barriers around the cliff of Haew Narok Waterfall, which have not undergone proper maintenance for 30 years.

Warawut said after this truly unexpected accident, officials from the Royal Forest Department found the baby elephant and his mother, who survived the accident, and are taking care of them until they are strong enough to be released back into the wild.

After the accident, officials have asked for cooperation from villagers to help set up barriers and to watch out for elephants to prevent similar accidents. Soldiers will be asked to help construct the barriers. Small food sources may be arranged to prevent accidents caused when elephants have to travel and find sources for water and food.

“The two elephants we rescued are in recovery. We know initially they were dehydrated and malnourished, but they have gradually regained their strength. I have ordered Director General Thanya to construct fall-prevention barriers at Haew Narok Waterfall as the existing barriers have not been properly maintained for decades, since a similar accident about 30 years ago if I remember correctly. We don’t want similar accidents to happen again, but some accidents are caused by extraordinary circumstances that we don’t want to happen. We have to work our best on the prevention of repeated accidents.

On elephant Chaba Kaew at Phu Wua Wildlife Sanctuary in Bueng Kan, Warawut said she is now being taken care of well by the staff, and is in good health as shown in her latest blood test. He has reassured that he will take good care of the safety of Chaba Kaew and other elephants.