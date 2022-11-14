Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Center ready for APEC leaders and delegates

The newly-renovated Queen Sirikit National Convention Center is proud to welcome Asia-Pacific leaders and delegates to the upcoming 2022 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) from November 14-19.

Over the past three decades, the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center has served as one of primary venues for key events in Bangkok, having hosted over 20,000 major national and international gatherings.







After undergoing three years of renovations with over 15 billion baht invested, the center now features world-class facilities and more than 78,500 square meters of event space. It is now ready to make its mark on the world stage with this year’s Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation or APEC meeting.

The center is prepared to fully accommodate the APEC meeting, while showcasing Thai culture through dishes prepared by chefs from across the kingdom.







The Grand Opening of the newly renovated Queen Sirikit National Convention Center was held on September 12, with AELW taking place from November 14-19, 2022. (NNT)































