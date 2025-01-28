Bangkok’s Chinatown celebrates Chinese New Year with reduced incense burning

BANGKOK, Thailand – Chinese-Thai residents flocked to Bangkok’s bustling Chinatown district on Chinese New Year to pay their respects at temples and shrines, but with less incense burning.

In an effort to reduce the city’s notorious air pollution, particularly PM2.5 particulates, authorities and residents alike have been urged to minimize the use of incense, a traditional offering during Chinese New Year celebrations. Despite the plea, the festive atmosphere remained undiminished as people gathered to pray and offer food to their deities and ancestors.

At Guan Yin Shrine (Thian Fah foundation), officials were seen regularly collecting incense sticks to prevent excessive smoke.







The grand opening of the annual Yaowarat Chinese New Year Festival is scheduled for January 29.

Farther south in the coastal province of Trang, residents and tourists alike joined in the festivities of the Trang Chinese New Year and Food Festival. A highlight of the event was a spectacular dragon dance.

The festival, held at the Clock Tower intersection in Trang city, also featured a variety of food stalls selling local delicacies and seafood. Cultural performances, including traditional Chinese dance and music, will continue until tomorrow. (TNA)

































