Bangkok temporarily halts undergrounding of electrical cables on Withayu and Sarasin roads

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has ordered a temporary halt to the undergrounding of electrical cables on Withayu and Sarasin roads, following reports of traffic congestion and minor incidents involving pedestrians.

The work is part of a project by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority to relocate electrical cables along major city roads for safety reasons and to improve the overall scenery.







The Bangkok governor also directed contractors to ensure that all manholes are properly covered and all road surfaces cleaned, citing the possibility of accidents for both vehicles and pedestrians due to uneven terrain.

Chadchart added that the BMA must prioritize public safety, with poor quality work either suspended or permanently halted to prevent accidents. He also noted that uneven road surfaces caused by construction have posed risks for motorcyclists.



Undergrounding is the process of replacing overhead cables that supply electrical power or telecommunications services with underground cables. Underground cables pose less of a fire hazard and are also less susceptible to outages during strong winds or thunderstorms. (NNT)

































