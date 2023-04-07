Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport prepares for Songkran holidays passenger surge

Many people are expected to travel in and out of Bangkok on Songkran holidays. Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport has announced it is preparing its facilities and personnel to handle some 1 million passengers during this holiday period, as well as providing free parking spaces.

Suvarnabhumi Airport said a total of 1 million passengers will be traveling to and from the airport during the period of Songkran holidays from 11-17 April, with a daily average of 143,000 passengers.







The airport, which serves as Thailand’s main international air travel hub, says it has prepared additional facilities to handle the passenger surge, with additional security lanes opened for departing passengers.

Passengers departing on international flights can now go through security screening at a temporary screening area located at Row W in the departure hall, in addition to the airport’s main screening areas.







The airport will also allow passengers to park their cars at the airport free of charge at the long-term parking zone C from 00:01 on 12 April to 24:00 on 18 April. Travelers who park here can transit to the passenger terminal using the A line free shuttle bus, which runs every 15 minutes, 24 hours a day.

Elders in Bangkok can also enjoy free rides on the BTS Skytrain on 13-15 April. Free tickets can be obtained at ticket offices. This offer is valid for the two BTS lines including the extension line, the Gold Line, and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service. (NNT)















