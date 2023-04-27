Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport offers free parking for upcoming long weekends

Suvarnabhumi International Airport will offer 11 days of free parking to accommodate the increase in passenger volume over the upcoming long holiday weekends.

The airport will waive parking fees for Zone C (long-term) parking, which offers space for 718 vehicles. A free 24-hour shuttle bus service will also transport passengers between Zone C parking and the terminal every 15 minutes.







The free parking period starts at midnight on April 28 and ends at midnight on May 8. The 11-day free parking period is expected to accommodate the rise in passengers at the airport during the Labor Day and Coronation Day long weekends.

To avoid any difficulties, the airport recommended passengers arrive three hours prior to their departure time for international flights and two hours ahead of their departure time for domestic flights. For more information, passengers can call The Suvarnabhumi Call Centre at (+66) 021321888. (NNT)















