Bangkok starts booster jabs at Bang Sue Station Friday

The inoculation of the third and booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines will start at the Bang Sue Grand Station, Bangkok, at 11am tomorrow (Friday, Sept. 24).

Dr. Mingkwan Wichaidit, director of the Bang Sue central vaccination center, said the booster shot would initially be for 150,000 people who had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac at the Bang Sue Grand Station from March to May. They were among the 550,000 people who had received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine.







From Sept 24 to 26, the vaccination center will inject the third shot for 15,000 people a day and later the number of recipients will be 10,000 a day. The injection for the 150,000 people will finish on Oct 13.

Later the center will give the third dose to the people who had not been vaccinated at the Bang Sue Grand Station, at the rate of 2,000 people a day. The people will receive short messages via mobile phone within Sept 30 inviting them to receive the booster jab. If they do not receive the message within this month, they can register for the booster shot via the Vaccine Bang Sue app.



The Bang Sue Grand Station finished the inoculation of the first jab today (Sept 23) and later would inject only the second and third doses, Dr. Mingkwan said. (TNA)



























