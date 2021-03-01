Bangkok starts 66,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccination for its medical personnel

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) that received 66,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine started the inoculation with its medical personnel.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang witnessed the vaccination at the Bang Khunthian Geriatric Hospital to raise public confidence in the disease control attempt. The first jab there was for Dr Wantanee Watana, deputy permanent secretary of the BMA. The inoculation was expected to cover 30 doctors and medical workers at the Bang Khunthian Geriatric Hospital today.







The vaccination also began with medical personnel at other hospitals under the jurisdiction of the BMA. They included Venerable Thawisak Jutindharo Hospital and Ratchaphiphat Hospital. The inoculation started with medical personnel because they could be closely monitored and saved swiftly in case they developed any undesirable symptoms. Other groups of vaccine recipients will be inoculated in coming weeks.

The vaccination was being conducted for medical personnel in six Bangkok districts adjacent to Samut Sakhon, namely Bang Khunthian, Bang Bon, Nong Khaem, Chom Thong, Bang Kae and Phasicharoen. (TNA)











