Bangkok sets up temple isolation facility to handle increase number of infected Buddhist priests

Priest Hospital under the Department of Medical Services in collaboration with Wat Suthi Wararam Temple, Bangkok, has established a temple isolation facility at the temple in order to handle an increase in COVID-19 infected Buddhist monks as well as secular members in Bangkok.







The Abbot of Wat Suthi Wararam, Phra Suthee Rattanapandit said today that as COVID cases surge, the temple will support their public welfare by preparing a building with beds, supplies, food, drinking water and utility expense coverage for COVID infected patients.



A four-storey building in the temple is already turned into a community isolation site for secular patients who need to wait for referrals to Sathorn District in Bangkok. Meanwhile, infected monks who are transferred from the Priest Hospital will continue receiving care at Temple Isolation.

Director of Priest Hospital Chamni Jittreeprasert, said today that the Priest Hospital has set up a care plan based on the Community Isolation guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health to ensure that all patients receive care as if they were in a hospital. Clinicians and nurses use telemedicine as a communication channel to closely monitor their symptoms. This is to prevent the spread of the virus and build confidence among the surrounding communities







The worsening COVID-19 outbreak in Bangkok, has resulted in a surge of infected patients and many of them are Buddhiest monks. However, normal hospitals including the Priest Hospital have only a limited bed capacity. Infected monks are not able to stay in hospitals like normal people, causing the monks’ care plan to be adjusted. This is why Temple Isolation was set up, according to Deputy Director-General of the Department of Medical Services Pairoj Surattanawanich. (NNT)























