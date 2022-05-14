Bangkok residents encouraged to reduce car usage to help improve air quality

According to Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) deputy permanent secretary Chatree Wattanakhajorn, the BMA is planning to raise the PM2.5 safety standard to 37.5 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3) from the current 50 µg/m³. The agency also sets a goal of lowering the capital’s annual PM2.5 rating from 25 to 15 µg/m³, aligning with World Health Organization standards.



To meet these targets, BMA officials will work with other government agencies to prioritize addressing the underlying causes of air pollution. Pollution control operations will improve to meet new safety standards, and Bangkok residents will be encouraged to take steps such as car maintenance or reducing car usage to help improve air quality.







BMA officials added that Euro 6 exhaust standards will be imposed on cars this year in order to reduce exhaust emissions. Authorities also intend to eliminate the use of oil fuel containing more than 10ppm in the Bangkok metropolitan region by 2024. (NNT)

































