Bangkok receives 3,500 daily calls on Covid-19 hotline

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is planning to overhaul its 1669 Covid-19 hotline in response to complaints from people that the line was never available.







Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said up to 3,500 people have been calling daily since the new wave in March. Callers will have to wait for their turn, and if they hang up and dial in again, they will be put at the end of the queue.



He said the BMA will make some changes to the calling system by letting people leave their names and numbers, so that the staff could call back when they are available. This would eliminate the need for people to wait for their turn. (NNT)





















