Bangkok pushes start ‘Red Line’ Rangsit-Bang Sue-Taling Chan route – 3 months free test-run

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha inaugurated the Red Line electric railway service on Rangsit-Bang Sue and Bang Sue-Taling Chan sections.

At Government House, the prime minister pushed a button to remotely start the service at 10.29am and the Red Line began its public service at 10.30am.







The train service was available through Gate 1 at the Bang Sue Grand Station. Commuters were separated from COVID-19 vaccine recipients there. Besides, commuters could also access the Red Line through a tunnel linking between the Bang Sue Grand Station and the Bang Sue station of the Blue Line.

The Red Line service for commuters will be free in the first three months of operation and its commercial service will start in November. It transports commuters between Bangkok’s outskirts and inner city.



From Aug 3 on, the first Red Line trains on the Bang Sue-Rangsit section will daily leave both Bang Sue and Rangsit at 6am and the last trains on the system will depart from Bang Sue and Rangsit at 7.30pm. (TNA)

On the Bang Sue-Taling Chan route, the first trains will start from Bang Sue at 6am and from Taling Chan at 6.06am. The last trains will leave Bang Sue at 7.30pm and Taling Chan at 7.36pm. (TNA)





























