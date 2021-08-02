Food sharing cupboards set up in Pattaya-Pong community

During the Covid-19 pandemic, hundreds of thousands of people have lost their jobs and are finding it very difficult to make ends meet. For the past 2 years, ever since the scourge hit humanity, generous businesses and organizations have distributed food and necessities, including cash on a daily basis to those affected by the economic collapse.

Most of the time people stand in long queues waiting to receive their care packages. But another way of giving has become quite common in major cities and communities around Thailand. They are the ‘Food Sharing Cupboards’ set up outside businesses, community offices or at busy intersections.







The idea is for economically challenged people to freely take any food items that they desperately need for themselves and their families.

In Pattaya-Pong subdistrict, government officials also set up one such cupboard in front of their offices. Kledfa Musikawan, Community Development Specialist of Pong Subdistrict said, “Seeing the people in our community suffering because they lost their jobs and all their income, employees of the government office rallied together to help our brothers and sisters. On July 23, we decided to set up a food-sharing cupboard right in front of the sub-district office. With kind donations from our superiors and colleagues we are able to keep the cupboard well stocked.



Kledfa remarked “The people of Pong are not selfish. They take only what they need for the day, knowing that there are many more like them who also need food for their families.”

The cupboards are replenished twice a day with rice, dried food, canned fish, instant noodles, eggs and water. A sign on the cupboard says, “Please take only what you need and leave something for others”

Residents in the area help by giving cash donations or bring food and other items to fill the cupboards.





























