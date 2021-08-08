Bangkok postpones new refuse collection fees for another year

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has postponed a hike in refuse collection fees for another year to help ease financial burdens associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said Bangkok City Council approved the BMA’s proposal to push back the new collection rates due to come into effect on Oct 1 this year to October next year.







He said people in Bangkok have been hard hit by the pandemic, and City Hall is doing all it can to implement policies that alleviate hardship among residents.

According to the BMA, the rate of 20 baht per household has not changed since 2005 while the costs have increased to 228 baht per household per month. The fee for households was set to increase from 20 baht to 80 baht monthly and generate 1.5 billion baht a year.























