Bangkok police say officials using live bullets against protesters ‘fake claims’

Police at the Din Daeng station did not fire any live bullet at protesters and only used rubber bullets to stop them from damaging government properties, the station chief said.

Pol Col Rathachai Srivichai, chief of the Din Daeng station, responded to claims via social media that police at the station injured demonstrators by firing live bullets at them when they laid siege to the station at about 8.45pm on Aug 16.







The chief said that his subordinates used only rubber bullets and barricades to stop demonstrators from further damaging government properties.

Pol Col Rathachai also said that he would report fake claims about the incident to his supervisor so that concerned authorities would decide if the information violated the Computer Crime Act. (TNA)























