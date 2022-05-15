Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, HuaHin- top Thai cities travellers look up online: Visa Global Travel

Thailand has been rated as the fourth most attractive travel destination in the world post-pandemic, with Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and HuaHin being the top Thai cities global travellers look up online, according to Visa Global Travel Intentions Study 2021.



The study, which was carried out during January-October 2021, analyzed data from over 7,000 keywords searched by travellers from 62 countries as well as Thailand’s travel information, to five Thai tourist cities and travellers’ sentiments regarding the pandemic’s impact on travel situation.







According to the study, top three motivations for global travellers intending to visit Thailand are leisure pursuits (30%), the chance to escape and relax (25%), and outdoor adventure (18%). This demonstrates visitors are looking for stress-free holidays that provide optimum opportunities to relax, get outdoors, and leave the worries of the pandemic behind.

The study also revealed that, when in Thailand, tourists are most likely to head for activities and attractions that have made Thailand famous. The top activity preferences are going for a famous Thai massage, eating Thai food at cafes and restaurants, spending time at their resort, and embracing Thai culture; such as, visiting a Buddhist temple.

Visa cited a study by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) that Thailand’s tourism industry is showing signs of recovery with increasing visitor numbers over the next three years expected to reach around 46.96 million by the end of 2024. The ongoing relaxation of tourist entry requirements throughout the year should make it easier for tourists to return to Thailand. (TAT)



































