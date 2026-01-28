BCCT connecting Ban Chang Limited to 40 attendees – Last Call

BCCT is pleased to invite you to BCCT Connecting Ban Chang, hosted by Kiwi Resource Protection (KRP), together with North Star Marketing, Ashlar, Lane-4 Holdings, Macallan Insurance Broker, IKM Consultants AS on Friday 6 February 2026, from 5.00 PM–9.00 PM

The evening begins with an exclusive workshop and warehouse tour at KRP, specialists in fire protection and safety solutions, including a live fire safety demonstration highlighting practical fire protection and emergency response solutions for industrial and commercial operations.

You will also hear short presentations from our supporting companies:

North Star Marketing , an importer and distributor of high-quality international flooring, coating, door, window and ventilation solutions

, delivering specialist solutions in water treatment, desalination, hazmat management and waste treatment Macallan Insurance Broker, a licensed insurance brokerage in Thailand providing personal, corporate and industrial insurance solutions with expert advisory and claims support







The event concludes with a relaxed Waitangi Day networking evening, featuring Kiwi BBQ finger food, free-flow soft drinks, beer and wine, and meaningful business connections.



Contact: If you are interested to become this event sponsor, please email: [email protected] or call 02 651 5350

Date: Friday, 6th February 2026

Time: 5PM – 9PM

Venue: Kiwi Resource Protection Sales Office & Warehouse, Ban Chang [MAP]

Entry: THB 950 per person (BCCT members and non-members interested in joining BCCT).

Price includes food & free flow of soft drinks, beer and wine.

Booking: please click HERE or email [email protected] for booking assistance.

Payment:

Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn Bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify for a receipt.

Cancellation policy:

Advance payment is required to confirm your registration and if payment not made 24 hours before event, your place will be passed on to the waiting list. No walk-ins.

Cancellations received less than 24 hours (1 day) and no-shows are NOT able to receive neither a refund nor credit.

Payment is required at the time of booking. At any other time will incur a higher fee

Event policy: by registering for this event, you are providing consent for your details to be shared with our partners for this event.

Event Behaviour Statement: please click here

