Bangkok opens care center for infected children separated from their families

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has opened a care center for children with COVID-19 who need to be temporarily separated from their families.

Government House’s Thai Kufah webpage said the center is operating at the health center in Dusit district, catering to COVID-19 sufferers who are 3-14 years old. The center is run by a team of doctors, nurses, public health officials and day-care volunteers around the clock. If the young sufferers’ conditions worsen, they will be referred to hospitals immediately.







The center organizes fun activities and gives the youngsters toys with which to play, to keep them occupied and to ease the stress caused by being away from their families, whose members are, in some cases, infected and undergoing treatment.

In other cases, the parents are not infected, but their children contract the virus and must be kept away from home to receive treatment. Families whose children require treatment for COVID-19 can contact the Erawan Centre hotline on 1669 extension 2. (NNT)























