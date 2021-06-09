Bangkok jabs go mobile targeting initial group of 1,200 seniors

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry launched a pilot mobile COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Tuesday, with an initial target of inoculating 1,200 seniors in Bangkok who are currently residents of elderly care facilities.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the mass COVID-19 vaccination drive is top of the government’s agenda, as inoculations will help prevent a resurgence of the deadly virus in the future, adding that senior citizens are high on the vaccination priority list because their age makes them vulnerable to infection.







He confirmed the government’s commitment to vaccinating at least 70% of the nation’s population by September, to achieve herd immunity, and the mobile vaccination campaign will help seniors who are still unable to register.





Mr. Anutin added that the ministry and its partners, including the Health and Elderly Establishment Confederation (HEC) and Banphaeo General Hospital, have already prepared several mobile COVID-19 vaccination units, which will serve elderly citizens in care facilities and high-risk communities. (NNT)



















